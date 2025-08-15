McDonald’s Corp [MCD] moved up 1.27: Why It’s Important

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $3.88.

A sum of 4147868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.56M shares. McDonald’s Corp shares reached a high of $309.29 and dropped to a low of $302.71 until finishing in the latest session at $308.95.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.15. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $332.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corp stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.81, while it was recorded at 305.09 for the last single week of trading, and 301.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corp [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of 46.08% and a Gross Margin at 56.73%. McDonald’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 32.21%.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $55933.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.30% and a Quick Ratio of 1.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 7.12%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 75.10%, or 75.27% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.51 million shares, which is approximately 9.6697%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.82 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8155%.