Match Group Inc [MTCH] moved down -0.21: Why It’s Important

Match Group Inc [NASDAQ: MTCH] closed the trading session at $38.66 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.84, while the highest price level was $38.935.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.48 percent and weekly performance of 6.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 3406225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $38.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Match Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc stock. On December 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 40 to 33.

Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.12 for Match Group Inc [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.92, while it was recorded at 37.12 for the last single week of trading, and 32.09 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.20% and a Gross Margin at 67.31%. Match Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.59%.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $214266.93 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc go to 17.27%.

Match Group Inc [MTCH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $111.10%, or 111.76%% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.93 million shares, which is approximately 12.0771%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$606.72 million in MTCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$524.99 million in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5359%.