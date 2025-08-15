Market cap of Xos Inc [XOS] reaches 32.85M – now what?

Xos Inc [NASDAQ: XOS] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.78 at the close of the session, up 8.31%.

Xos Inc stock is now -27.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.6 and lowest of $3.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.15, which means current price is +38.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 399.92K shares, XOS reached a trading volume of 23666808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xos Inc [XOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Xos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Xos Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $9, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on XOS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has XOS stock performed recently?

Xos Inc [XOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.33. With this latest performance, XOS shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.30 for Xos Inc [XOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Xos Inc [XOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xos Inc [XOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.81% and a Gross Margin at 3.84%. Xos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56%.

Xos Inc (XOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Xos Inc. ( XOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -121.68%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -46.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Xos Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -95.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Xos Inc (XOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Xos Inc’s (XOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Xos Inc (XOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Xos Inc. (XOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$432844.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Xos Inc [XOS]

There are presently around $2.68%, or 6.70%% of XOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOS stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 0.33 million shares, which is approximately 4.2387%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97763.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.68 million in XOS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.25 million in XOS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4569%.