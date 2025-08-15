Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA] reaches 8.67M – now what?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SNOA] price surged by 72.67 percent to reach at $2.22.

A sum of 69652982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 137.59K shares. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $6.9199 and dropped to a low of $4.8301 until finishing in the latest session at $5.27.

The one-year SNOA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.39. The average equity rating for SNOA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOA shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.45. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 45.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.36% and a Gross Margin at 37.71%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.84%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( SNOA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -78.73%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -25.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -79.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SNOA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNOA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21190.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.66% and a Quick Ratio of 1.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc [SNOA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $5.55%, or 5.62%% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 0.2 million shares, which is approximately 1.146%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 86644.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$18385.0 in SNOA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$9611.0 in SNOA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.266%.