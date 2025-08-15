Market cap of Ouster Inc [OUST] reaches 2.03B – now what?

Ouster Inc [NASDAQ: OUST] price surged by 5.86 percent to reach at $1.94.

A sum of 4486667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. Ouster Inc shares reached a high of $35.6299 and dropped to a low of $31.45 until finishing in the latest session at $35.05.

The one-year OUST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.14. The average equity rating for OUST stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ouster Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc stock. On November 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for OUST shares from 12 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.73. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 265.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.64 for Ouster Inc [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.64, while it was recorded at 30.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ouster Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.45% and a Gross Margin at 42.32%. Ouster Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.07%.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ouster Inc. ( OUST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.96%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -29.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ouster Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -39.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ouster Inc’s (OUST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ouster Inc. (OUST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$478958.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.17% and a Quick Ratio of 3.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OUST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ouster Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc go to 24.09%.

Ouster Inc [OUST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $46.16%, or 48.58%% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.03 million shares, which is approximately 6.768%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.67 million in OUST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$15.84 million in OUST stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6024%.