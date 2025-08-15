Market cap of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] reaches 881.72M – now what?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: LX] loss -4.45% on the last trading session, reaching $6.65 price per share at the time.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR represents 132.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $881.72 million with the latest information. LX stock price has been found in the range of $6.65 to $6.915.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 4617083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $11.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2023, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.45, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on LX stock. On March 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LX shares from 2.31 to 3.60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.41 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.24% and a Gross Margin at 73.69%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.50%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR. ( LX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.86%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR. (LX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $47887.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.89% and a Quick Ratio of 1.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR go to 80.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR [LX]

There are presently around 56.44% of LX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 12.29 million shares, which is approximately 7.38% of the company. TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 1.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in LX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $2.56 million in LX stock with ownership of approximately 0.93%.