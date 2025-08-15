Market cap of JBS N.V [JBS] reaches 6.97B – now what?

JBS N.V [NYSE: JBS] price plunged by -4.54 percent to reach at -$0.66.

A sum of 8107506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. JBS N.V shares reached a high of $14.26 and dropped to a low of $13.655 until finishing in the latest session at $13.89.

The one-year JBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.01. The average equity rating for JBS stock is currently 1.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JBS N.V [JBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBS shares is $20.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for JBS N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2025, representing the official price target for JBS N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on JBS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5759.01.

JBS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBS N.V [JBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, JBS shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.46 for JBS N.V [JBS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading.

JBS N.V (JBS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JBS N.V. ( JBS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.54%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 22.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JBS N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 23.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JBS N.V (JBS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JBS N.V’s (JBS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, JBS N.V. (JBS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1712.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5759.01% and a Quick Ratio of 5759.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

JBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBS N.V go to 9.04%.

JBS N.V [JBS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 3.96% of JBS stock in the hands of institutional investors.