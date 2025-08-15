Market cap of I-Mab ADR [IMAB] reaches 407.33M – now what?

I-Mab ADR [NASDAQ: IMAB] gained 21.70% or 0.92 points to close at $5.16 with a heavy trading volume of 5569775 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.4, the shares rose to $5.35 and dropped to $4.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMAB points out that the company has recorded 437.89% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, IMAB reached to a volume of 5569775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about I-Mab ADR [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for I-Mab ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for I-Mab ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAB stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IMAB shares from 55 to 75.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for IMAB stock

I-Mab ADR [IMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.01. With this latest performance, IMAB shares gained by 140.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 437.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 507.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for I-Mab ADR [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for I-Mab ADR. ( IMAB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -22.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, I-Mab ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on I-Mab ADR’s (IMAB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, I-Mab ADR. (IMAB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1765937.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 22.35% and a Quick Ratio of 22.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at I-Mab ADR [IMAB]

There are presently around $20.34%, or 25.89%% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 6.91 million shares, which is approximately 7.7935%. CALIGAN PARTNERS LP, holding 3.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.64 million in IMAB stocks shares; and CALIGAN PARTNERS LP, currently with $$2.3 million in IMAB stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5559%.