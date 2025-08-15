Market cap of Huntsman Corp [HUN] reaches 1.77B – now what?

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.16%.

Over the last 12 months, HUN stock dropped by -43.54%. The one-year Huntsman Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.24. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 172.60 million shares outstanding and 163.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, HUN stock reached a trading volume of 5843680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corp [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $11.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corp stock. On June 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 22 to 27.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corp [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for Huntsman Corp [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corp [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.65% and a Gross Margin at 13.74%. Huntsman Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.29%.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Huntsman Corp. ( HUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -10.43%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Huntsman Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Huntsman Corp’s (HUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.86%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$49206.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Huntsman Corp [HUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.02%, or 98.52%% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.38 million shares, which is approximately 9.5202%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$324.61 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$227.37 million in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8022%.