Market cap of ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] reaches 7.01M – now what?

ECD Automotive Design Inc [NASDAQ: ECDA] loss -4.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time.

ECD Automotive Design Inc represents 35.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.01 million with the latest information. ECDA stock price has been found in the range of $0.1428 to $0.1641.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.78M shares, ECDA reached a trading volume of 5909948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECDA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for ECDA stock

ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, ECDA shares dropped by -40.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0230, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0348 for ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2492, while it was recorded at 0.1536 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6269 for the last 200 days.

ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.75% and a Gross Margin at 24.68%. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.38%.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ECD Automotive Design Inc. (ECDA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$91047.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ECD Automotive Design Inc [ECDA]

There are presently around $0.90%, or 1.97%% of ECDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECDA stocks are: ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 77801.0 shares, which is approximately 0.2433%. OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 75000.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$90750.0 in ECDA stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $$90750.0 in ECDA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2345%.