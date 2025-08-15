Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc [D] reaches 52.21B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.91%.

Over the last 12 months, D stock rose by 13.59%. The one-year Dominion Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.46. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.21 billion, with 853.00 million shares outstanding and 852.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, D stock reached a trading volume of 3875933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $60.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on D stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.60, while it was recorded at 61.58 for the last single week of trading, and 55.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc [D] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.19% and a Gross Margin at 58.39%. Dominion Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.15%.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dominion Energy Inc. ( D), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.29%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dominion Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dominion Energy Inc’s (D) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $166666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.67% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

D Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to 11.49%.

Dominion Energy Inc [D] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 81.64% of D stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87.91 million shares, which is approximately 10.49%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in D stocks shares.