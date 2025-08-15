Market cap of Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] reaches 23.92B – now what?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] closed the trading session at $114.63 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.97, while the highest price level was $115.095.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.08 percent and weekly performance of -2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 3658220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $109.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $111 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DLTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.96% in the past year of trading.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.04, while it was recorded at 114.90 for the last single week of trading, and 81.82 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.91% and a Gross Margin at 35.60%. Dollar Tree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.15%.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.25%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dollar Tree Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -30.35%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$13910.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 12.11%.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $105.49%, or 105.59%% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.53 million shares, which is approximately 10.943%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in DLTR stocks shares.