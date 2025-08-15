Market cap of Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR] reaches 2.29B – now what?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: ABR] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.15.

A sum of 3740554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares reached a high of $12.02 and dropped to a low of $11.88 until finishing in the latest session at $11.92.

The one-year ABR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.45. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on ABR stock. On July 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABR shares from 11.50 to 13.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.12.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.33 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbor Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of 78.33% and a Gross Margin at 97.78%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.40%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ( ABR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.09%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s (ABR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $261593.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.24% and a Quick Ratio of 0.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc [ABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $58.83%, or 60.43%% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25.67 million shares, which is approximately 13.5693%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$277.89 million in ABR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$102.96 million in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7934%.