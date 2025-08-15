Market Analysts see Okta Inc [OKTA] gaining to $83. Time to buy?

Okta Inc [NASDAQ: OKTA] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.61.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3523904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Okta Inc stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $15.51 billion, with 167.16 million shares outstanding and 166.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 3523904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Okta Inc [OKTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $121.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Okta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $130 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Okta Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OKTA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has OKTA stock performed recently?

Okta Inc [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, OKTA shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.33 for Okta Inc [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.01, while it was recorded at 89.80 for the last single week of trading, and 95.75 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc [OKTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.86% and a Gross Margin at 76.69%. Okta Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.85%.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Okta Inc. ( OKTA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.08%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Okta Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Okta Inc’s (OKTA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Okta Inc. (OKTA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $21981.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.40% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Okta Inc [OKTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc go to 12.23%.

Insider trade positions for Okta Inc [OKTA]

There are presently around $101.09%, or 101.64%% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.04 million shares, which is approximately 10.1053%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.55 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$897.06 million in OKTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.6834%.