Market Analysts see Netflix Inc [NFLX] gaining to $1390. Time to buy?

Netflix Inc [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $1230.56 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1207.03, while the highest price level was $1244.09.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 94.36 percent and weekly performance of 4.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 3898721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $1353.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Netflix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1000 to $1140, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NFLX stock. On July 02, 2025, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 1380 to 1525.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for Netflix Inc [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,230.77, while it was recorded at 1,218.05 for the last single week of trading, and 1,029.17 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.12% and a Gross Margin at 48.21%. Netflix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.72%.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Netflix Inc. ( NFLX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 43.55%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 20.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Netflix Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 24.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Netflix Inc’s (NFLX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $732142.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.34% and a Quick Ratio of 1.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc go to 25.48%.

Netflix Inc [NFLX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $86.67%, or 87.15%% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37.01 million shares, which is approximately 8.6053%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 31.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.33 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$14.33 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9368%.