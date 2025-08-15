Market Analysts see Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] falling to $20. Time to buy?

Mobileye Global Inc [NASDAQ: MBLY] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.96 at the close of the session, down -2.04%.

Mobileye Global Inc stock is now -4.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBLY Stock saw the intraday high of $14.05 and lowest of $13.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.51, which means current price is +20.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, MBLY reached a trading volume of 3997635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $18 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Mobileye Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MBLY stock. On April 25, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MBLY shares from 15 to 18.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBLY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.97.

How has MBLY stock performed recently?

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, MBLY shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.26% and a Gross Margin at 46.15%. Mobileye Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.91%.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Mobileye Global Inc. ( MBLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -22.06%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Mobileye Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -24.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Mobileye Global Inc’s (MBLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$757692.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.91% and a Quick Ratio of 5.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc go to 37.36%.

Insider trade positions for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]

There are presently around $53.63%, or 54.82%% of MBLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 15.8 million shares, which is approximately 1.9602%. NORGES BANK, holding 9.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$259.99 million in MBLY stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $$254.83 million in MBLY stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1258%.