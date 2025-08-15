Market Analysts see Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [NYSE: KD] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.63 during the day while it closed the day at $30.09.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KD stock has declined by -26.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.88% and gained 36.09% year-on date.

The market cap for KD stock reached $6.96 billion, with 231.10 million shares outstanding and 226.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 3579230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on KD stock. On February 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for KD shares from 19 to 27.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

KD stock trade performance evaluation

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.40 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.42, while it was recorded at 30.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.99% and a Gross Margin at 21.11%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.97%.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. ( KD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.55%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s (KD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4054.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc go to 55.25%.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.49%, or 80.55%% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26.76 million shares, which is approximately 11.6077%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 23.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$609.32 million in KD stocks shares.