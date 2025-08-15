Market Analysts see Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Advance Auto Parts Inc [NYSE: AAP] closed the trading session at $56.85 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.955, while the highest price level was $57.64.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.08 percent and weekly performance of -2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, AAP reached to a volume of 7326368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $52.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AAP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.65.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.25 for Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 59.24 for the last single week of trading, and 44.17 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.98% and a Gross Margin at 39.50%. Advance Auto Parts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Advance Auto Parts Inc. ( AAP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -24.78%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Advance Auto Parts Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc’s (AAP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$6079.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Advance Auto Parts Inc [AAP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $128.46%, or 129.72%% of AAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.43 million shares, which is approximately 12.4656%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$426.46 million in AAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$285.21 million in AAP stock with ownership which is approximately 7.552%.