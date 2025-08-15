Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] Stock trading around $161.6 per share: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] surged by $2.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $162.945 during the day while it closed the day at $161.6.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock has also gained 8.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYV stock has inclined by 13.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.96% and gained 76.42% year-on date.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $37.48 billion, with 231.94 million shares outstanding and 154.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 3654001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $173.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LYV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 34.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.01 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.57, while it was recorded at 157.30 for the last single week of trading, and 137.77 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.90% and a Gross Margin at 22.76%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.31%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. ( LYV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 345.87%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.68%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s (LYV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 23.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33819.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.88% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc go to 6.52%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $77.98%, or 115.31%% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18.46 million shares, which is approximately 8.029%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.27 billion in LYV stocks shares;