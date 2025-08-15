Leslies Inc [LESL] is -88.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] price surged by 22.16 percent to reach at $0.06.

A sum of 5250286 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. Leslies Inc shares reached a high of $0.3633 and dropped to a low of $0.2784 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The one-year LESL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.44. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $0.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $2.65 to $1.40. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Leslies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.75, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LESL stock. On July 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 6 to 4.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.39. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0543, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0586 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4662, while it was recorded at 0.2972 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3334 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslies Inc [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.31% and a Gross Margin at 34.61%. Leslies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.72%.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Leslies Inc. (LESL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21838.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.47% and a Quick Ratio of 0.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Leslies Inc [LESL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $71.81%, or 74.52%% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 36.6 million shares, which is approximately 19.8023%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$119.54 million in LESL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$98.29 million in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 12.6917%.