Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain 40.79% so far this year. What now?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.12 at the close of the session, down -0.39%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp stock is now 40.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVS Stock saw the intraday high of $54.29 and lowest of $53.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.60, which means current price is +79.32% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 3775315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $59.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock. On January 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for LVS shares from 54 to 51.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.68, while it was recorded at 53.60 for the last single week of trading, and 45.37 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.89% and a Gross Margin at 36.72%. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.16%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 49.16%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.95%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $34987.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to 13.92%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

There are presently around $49.03%, or 112.45%% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.51 million shares, which is approximately 5.7442%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$875.52 million in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6737%.