KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] moved down -2.23: Why It’s Important

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] loss -2.23% or -0.12 points to close at $5.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4408528 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.49, the shares rose to $5.5 and dropped to $5.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KULR points out that the company has recorded -70.46% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, KULR reached to a volume of 4408528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KULR Technology Group Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for KULR stock

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.06% and a Gross Margin at 45.28%. KULR Technology Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -273.86%.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for KULR Technology Group Inc. ( KULR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -67.89%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -59.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, KULR Technology Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -34.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc’s (KULR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$569454.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.96% and a Quick Ratio of 8.58%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]

There are presently around $18.51%, or 20.00%% of KULR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 2.6741%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.43 million in KULR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$58000.0 in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0809%.