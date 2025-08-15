Klaviyo Inc [KVYO] fell -1.99% so far this year. What now?

Klaviyo Inc [NYSE: KVYO] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6081665 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Klaviyo Inc stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for KVYO stock reached $9.31 billion, with 116.88 million shares outstanding and 99.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, KVYO reached a trading volume of 6081665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Klaviyo Inc [KVYO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVYO shares is $46.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVYO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Klaviyo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Klaviyo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on KVYO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVYO in the course of the last twelve months was 64.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.84.

How has KVYO stock performed recently?

Klaviyo Inc [KVYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, KVYO shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.53 for Klaviyo Inc [KVYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.79, while it was recorded at 31.05 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Klaviyo Inc [KVYO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Klaviyo Inc [KVYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.55% and a Gross Margin at 75.42%. Klaviyo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.19%.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Klaviyo Inc. ( KVYO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -6.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Klaviyo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Klaviyo Inc’s (KVYO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Klaviyo Inc. (KVYO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$30563.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.84% and a Quick Ratio of 4.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Klaviyo Inc [KVYO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Klaviyo Inc go to 23.41%.

Insider trade positions for Klaviyo Inc [KVYO]

There are presently around $101.47%, or 101.93%% of KVYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KVYO stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 47.74 million shares, which is approximately 17.9958%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$172.89 million in KVYO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$128.49 million in KVYO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9459%.