JP Morgan lifts Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lululemon Athletica inc [NASDAQ: LULU] slipped around -5.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $195.19 at the close of the session, down -2.64%.

Lululemon Athletica inc stock is now -18.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LULU Stock saw the intraday high of $197.023 and lowest of $192.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 423.32, which means current price is +4.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 4102420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $285.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica inc stock. On March 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for LULU shares from 445 to 385.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 7.02 for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.29, while it was recorded at 192.90 for the last single week of trading, and 309.34 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.70% and a Gross Margin at 59.30%. Lululemon Athletica inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.82%.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lululemon Athletica inc. ( LULU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.49%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lululemon Athletica inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 31.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc’s (LULU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46410.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.28% and a Quick Ratio of 1.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc go to 3.55%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]

There are presently around 93.42% of LULU stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.9 million shares, which is approximately 14.35% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 11.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in LULU stocks shares, with ownership of approximately 7.33%.