James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] Revenue clocked in at $3.88 billion, down -8.47% YTD: What’s Next?

James Hardie Industries plc [NYSE: JHX] loss -1.31% or -0.39 points to close at $29.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3558804 shares.

It opened the trading session at $29.33, the shares rose to $29.64 and dropped to $29.1601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JHX points out that the company has recorded -10.76% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, JHX reached to a volume of 3558804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHX shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for James Hardie Industries plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for James Hardie Industries plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on JHX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for JHX stock

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, JHX shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, JHX shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.90, while it was recorded at 28.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and James Hardie Industries plc [JHX] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.64% and a Gross Margin at 38.81%. James Hardie Industries plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.93%.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for James Hardie Industries plc. ( JHX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.09%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, James Hardie Industries plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on James Hardie Industries plc’s (JHX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

James Hardie Industries plc [JHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for James Hardie Industries plc go to 8.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at James Hardie Industries plc [JHX]

There are presently around 12.54% of JHX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JHX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1.96 million shares, which is approximately 0.4536% of the company. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 0.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.81 million in JHX stocks shares, with ownership of approximately 0.1878%.