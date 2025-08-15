International Paper Co [IP] Stock trading around $47.76 per share: What’s Next?

International Paper Co [NYSE: IP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -11.26%. The one-year International Paper Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.15. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.22 billion, with 527.90 million shares outstanding and 522.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 3822944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Co [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $54.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for International Paper Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2025, representing the official price target for International Paper Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on IP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Co [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.46 for International Paper Co [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.11, while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading, and 51.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Co [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.48% and a Gross Margin at 21.08%. International Paper Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.12%.

International Paper Co (IP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for International Paper Co. ( IP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.20%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, International Paper Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

International Paper Co (IP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on International Paper Co’s (IP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

International Paper Co (IP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, International Paper Co. (IP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$729.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 0.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co go to 53.31%.

International Paper Co [IP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.29%, or 101.64%% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46.91 million shares, which is approximately 13.506%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.76 billion in IP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.43 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 9.568%.