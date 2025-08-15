Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Stock trading around $182.68 per share: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $1.27.

A sum of 6072310 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.51M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares reached a high of $183.13 and dropped to a low of $180.965 until finishing in the latest session at $182.68.

The one-year ICE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.7. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $206.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock. On August 02, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ICE shares from 155 to 152.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.71 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.87, while it was recorded at 183.83 for the last single week of trading, and 167.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of 41.12% and a Gross Margin at 69.67%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.74%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.89%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $232198.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 1.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ICE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 12.20%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $94.92%, or 95.82%% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.9246%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.95 billion in ICE stocks shares.