Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP] Stock trading around $1.14 per share: What’s Next?

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [NASDAQ: IVP] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.0, while the highest price level was $1.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -98.96 percent and weekly performance of 47.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 78.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 264.82K shares, IVP reached to a volume of 47512500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

IVP stock trade performance evaluation

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.10. With this latest performance, IVP shares gained by 78.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1179, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1154 for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1833, while it was recorded at 0.8637 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6933 for the last 200 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.45% and a Gross Margin at 11.00%. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.39%.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. ( IVP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -809.91%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -60.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -119.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc’s (IVP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 38.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc (IVP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$114247.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.09%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc [IVP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $10.75%, or 10.75%% of IVP stock, in the hands of institutional investors.