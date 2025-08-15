Ibotta Inc [IBTA] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $33

Ibotta Inc [NYSE: IBTA] price plunged by -30.28 percent to reach at -$10.26.

A sum of 4331947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 450.30K shares. Ibotta Inc shares reached a high of $24.86 and dropped to a low of $22.5 until finishing in the latest session at $23.62.

The one-year IBTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.38. The average equity rating for IBTA stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ibotta Inc [IBTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBTA shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ibotta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Ibotta Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBTA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBTA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

IBTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ibotta Inc [IBTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.13. With this latest performance, IBTA shares dropped by -36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.17 for Ibotta Inc [IBTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.12, while it was recorded at 30.97 for the last single week of trading, and 54.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ibotta Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ibotta Inc [IBTA] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.89% and a Gross Margin at 82.11%. Ibotta Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.24%.

Ibotta Inc (IBTA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ibotta Inc. ( IBTA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.02%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ibotta Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 25.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ibotta Inc (IBTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ibotta Inc’s (IBTA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $108871.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.37% and a Quick Ratio of 2.37%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Ibotta Inc [IBTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $52.79%, or 71.47%% of IBTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBTA stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 4.39 million shares, which is approximately 14.3387%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$197.25 million in IBTA stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$48.73 million in IBTA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1181%.