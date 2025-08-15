Guardant Health Inc [GH] Revenue clocked in at $828.85 million, up 98.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardant Health Inc [NASDAQ: GH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.79%.

Over the last 12 months, GH stock rose by 97.58%. The one-year Guardant Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.52. The average equity rating for GH stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.53 billion, with 124.48 million shares outstanding and 118.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, GH stock reached a trading volume of 3545910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardant Health Inc [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $60.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on GH stock.

GH Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardant Health Inc [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.79. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 26.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.61 for Guardant Health Inc [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.91, while it was recorded at 56.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardant Health Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.59% and a Gross Margin at 62.84%. Guardant Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.93%.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Guardant Health Inc. ( GH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4584.47%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Guardant Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -41.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$204760.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.71% and a Quick Ratio of 3.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc go to 17.51%.

Guardant Health Inc [GH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $100.93%, or 105.69%% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.64 million shares, which is approximately 9.5035%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$324.55 million in GH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$175.97 million in GH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9763%.