Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $19

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [NYSE: SUPV] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -9.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4002433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at 6.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.71%.

The market cap for SUPV stock reached $779.73 million, with 79.00 million shares outstanding and 78.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SUPV reached a trading volume of 4002433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SUPV stock.

How has SUPV stock performed recently?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.34. With this latest performance, SUPV shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.64 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.14%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.85%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR. ( SUPV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.59%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR go to 17.84%.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR [SUPV]

There are presently around $21.55%, or 27.45%% of SUPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPV stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 2.05 million shares, which is approximately 0.4663%. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 1.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.45 million in SUPV stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $$6.11 million in SUPV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2047%.