Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR] gain 617.95% so far this year. What now?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [NASDAQ: GRRR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.80%.

Over the last 12 months, GRRR stock dropped by -6.98%. The one-year Gorilla Technology Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.81. The average equity rating for GRRR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $380.84 million, with 22.67 million shares outstanding and 21.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GRRR stock reached a trading volume of 6446481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

GRRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, GRRR shares dropped by -17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.46 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.40, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s (GRRR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

GRRR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc go to -15.24%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $10.90%, or 11.14%% of GRRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRRR stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1.05 million shares, which is approximately 9.8086%. HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 0.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.48 million in GRRR stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$0.3 million in GRRR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0062%.