Goldman lifts Sandisk Corp [SNDK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sandisk Corp [NASDAQ: SNDK] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3549345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandisk Corp stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for SNDK stock reached $6.78 billion, with 145.00 million shares outstanding and 136.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, SNDK reached a trading volume of 3549345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandisk Corp [SNDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDK shares is $56.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sandisk Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Sandisk Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SNDK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.37.

How has SNDK stock performed recently?

Sandisk Corp [SNDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 45.65 for the last single week of trading.

Sandisk Corp (SNDK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Based on Sandisk Corp’s (SNDK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Sandisk Corp [SNDK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandisk Corp posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDK.

Insider trade positions for Sandisk Corp [SNDK]

There are presently around 89.01% of SNDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.