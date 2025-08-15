Goldman lifts Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] slipped around -4.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.26 at the close of the session, down -6.34%.

Dutch Bros Inc stock is now 117.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BROS Stock saw the intraday high of $67.09 and lowest of $62.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.88, which means current price is +33.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 5094699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $83.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BROS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BROS in the course of the last twelve months was 142.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.23% and a Gross Margin at 26.59%. Dutch Bros Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.94%.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dutch Bros Inc. ( BROS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.99%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dutch Bros Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2201.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 32.42%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

There are presently around $86.83%, or 91.68% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.44 million shares, which is approximately 8.2786%. TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP, holding 5.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.02 million in BROS stocks shares.