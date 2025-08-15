Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $61

Gildan Activewear Inc [NYSE: GIL] traded at a high on 2025-08-14, posting a 2.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3935818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gildan Activewear Inc stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for GIL stock reached $8.40 billion, with 149.89 million shares outstanding and 147.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 748.89K shares, GIL reached a trading volume of 3935818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIL shares is $65.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Gildan Activewear Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GIL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

How has GIL stock performed recently?

Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, GIL shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.26, while it was recorded at 52.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.59 for the last 200 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.32% and a Gross Margin at 30.81%. Gildan Activewear Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.55%.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gildan Activewear Inc. ( GIL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 29.70%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gildan Activewear Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc’s (GIL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9728.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.87% and a Quick Ratio of 1.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gildan Activewear Inc go to 11.92%.

Insider trade positions for Gildan Activewear Inc [GIL]

There are presently around $87.15%, or 87.37%% of GIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIL stocks are: JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with ownership of 11.03 million shares, which is approximately 6.5663%. COOKE & BIELER LP, holding 10.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$388.79 million in GIL stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $$387.56 million in GIL stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0819%.