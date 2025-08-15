Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] moved down -2.86: Why It’s Important

Garden Stage Ltd [NASDAQ: GSIW] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5861359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Garden Stage Ltd stands at 9.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 74.78%.

The market cap for GSIW stock reached $8.47 million, with 71.18 million shares outstanding and 47.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.69M shares, GSIW reached a trading volume of 5861359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GSIW stock performed recently?

Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, GSIW shares dropped by -92.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0528, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0972 for Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9674, while it was recorded at 0.1227 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6837 for the last 200 days.

Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.72% and a Gross Margin at 71.04%. Garden Stage Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.79%.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Garden Stage Ltd. ( GSIW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -54.05%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Garden Stage Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -63.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Garden Stage Ltd’s (GSIW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Garden Stage Ltd. (GSIW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32352.94 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.51% and a Quick Ratio of 1.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Garden Stage Ltd [GSIW]

There are presently around $9.81%, or 17.32%% of GSIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors.