For Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX], Analyst sees a rise to $104. What next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] loss -2.50% or -1.03 points to close at $40.24 with a heavy trading volume of 5861302 shares.

It opened the trading session at $40.3, the shares rose to $41.31 and dropped to $39.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VKTX points out that the company has recorded 37.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, VKTX reached to a volume of 5861302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $90.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.99 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.85, while it was recorded at 39.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Viking Therapeutics Inc. ( VKTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4765277.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 25.86% and a Quick Ratio of 25.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

There are presently around $69.33%, or 70.85%% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16.54 million shares, which is approximately 14.9835%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$535.26 million in VKTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$319.45 million in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4589%.