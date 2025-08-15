For Verastem Inc [VSTM], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Verastem Inc [NASDAQ: VSTM] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.356 during the day while it closed the day at $7.73.

Verastem Inc stock has also gained 37.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSTM stock has inclined by 8.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.14% and gained 233.19% year-on date.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $475.74 million, with 61.52 million shares outstanding and 54.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 3663285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Verastem Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $20, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.54. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 47.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.55 for Verastem Inc [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7326.06% and a Gross Margin at 72.02%. Verastem Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7793.82%.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Verastem Inc. ( VSTM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -437.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -110.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Verastem Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -142.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Verastem Inc’s (VSTM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2135256.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.46% and a Quick Ratio of 3.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc [VSTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc go to 40.10%.

Verastem Inc [VSTM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.71%, or 88.44%% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 1.69 million shares, which is approximately 6.2739%. SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.95 million in VSTM stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$4.83 million in VSTM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0393%.