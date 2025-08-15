For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [AMEX: NAK] gained 2.89% or 0.03 points to close at $0.9 with a heavy trading volume of 7353838 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.87, the shares rose to $0.9198 and dropped to $0.8523, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAK points out that the company has recorded 27.66% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.10M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 7353838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -60.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0985, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1360 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2717, while it was recorded at 0.8854 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8725 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ( NAK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -97.22%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -58.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -190.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s (NAK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd go to 24.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd [NAK]

There are presently around $13.36%, or 13.57%% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32.07 million shares, which is approximately 5.9642%. HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 10.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.2 million in NAK stocks shares; and HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $$2.3 million in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 1.381%.