For KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.61 during the day while it closed the day at $18.39.

KE Holdings Inc ADR stock has also gained 4.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -9.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.38% and gained 24.26% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $20.90 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 3626292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $22.70 to $24.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $28, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.51, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.47% and a Gross Margin at 23.55%. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.47%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for KE Holdings Inc ADR. ( BEKE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.53%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, KE Holdings Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR’s (BEKE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, KE Holdings Inc ADR. (BEKE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4601.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.84. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 15.99%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $31.50%, or 31.74%% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43.13 million shares, which is approximately 3.6925%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$488.2 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$358.21 million in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1675%.