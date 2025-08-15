For Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CRDL] closed the trading session at $1.34 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.16, while the highest price level was $1.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.00 percent and weekly performance of 24.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 509.25K shares, CRDL reached to a volume of 3525740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDL shares is $8.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on CRDL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

CRDL stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.07. With this latest performance, CRDL shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1403, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1227 for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3433, while it was recorded at 1.1192 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3079 for the last 200 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( CRDL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -190.61%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -126.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -209.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s (CRDL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1171363.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.26% and a Quick Ratio of 3.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc go to 14.00%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $9.21%, or 9.63%% of CRDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDL stocks are: TEJARA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 1.72 million shares, which is approximately 2.505%. ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.93 million in CRDL stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $$1.87 million in CRDL stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3442%.