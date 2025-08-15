Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] is 157.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EVLV] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $7.37 price per share at the time.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc represents 163.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.21 billion with the latest information. EVLV stock price has been found in the range of $7.1 to $7.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 3702537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5.75, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on EVLV stock. On May 10, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for EVLV shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 31.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.32 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.75% and a Gross Margin at 58.32%. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. ( EVLV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -33.80%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -33.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s (EVLV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$154668.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]

There are presently around $58.05%, or 69.75%% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10.8 million shares, which is approximately 6.8997%. DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 9.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.69 million in EVLV stocks shares; and DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, currently with $$22.02 million in EVLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5179%.