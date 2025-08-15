Evercore ISI slashes price target on Foot Locker Inc [FL] – find out why.

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] closed the trading session at $25.69 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.32, while the highest price level was $25.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.40 percent and weekly performance of 2.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 99.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, FL reached to a volume of 3918546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $24, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.75, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.19% and a Gross Margin at 26.45%. Foot Locker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.54%.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Foot Locker Inc. ( FL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.85%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Foot Locker Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Foot Locker Inc’s (FL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$7588.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc [FL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc go to 1.52%.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.17%, or 90.67%% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13.37 million shares, which is approximately 14.0687%. VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L., holding 11.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$285.8 million in FL stocks shares; and VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L., currently with $$254.98 million in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 10.7704%.