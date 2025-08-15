Eve Holding Inc [EVEX] is 73.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eve Holding Inc [NYSE: EVEX] loss -24.57% on the last trading session, reaching $4.42 price per share at the time.

Eve Holding Inc represents 297.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.33 billion with the latest information. EVEX stock price has been found in the range of $4.34 to $5.0.

If compared to the average trading volume of 484.82K shares, EVEX reached a trading volume of 5343772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVEX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Eve Holding Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Eve Holding Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on EVEX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Eve Holding Inc [EVEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.96. With this latest performance, EVEX shares dropped by -38.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Eve Holding Inc [EVEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Eve Holding Inc (EVEX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Eve Holding Inc. ( EVEX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -320.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -79.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Eve Holding Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -113.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Eve Holding Inc’s (EVEX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 11.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1091666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.77% and a Quick Ratio of 2.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Eve Holding Inc [EVEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eve Holding Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eve Holding Inc go to -6.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eve Holding Inc [EVEX]

There are presently around $7.73%, or 43.60%% of EVEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.27 million shares, which is approximately 0.4581%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.1 million in EVEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.08 million in EVEX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.186%.