Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $110

Euronet Worldwide Inc [NASDAQ: EEFT] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -1.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $96.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4411047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Euronet Worldwide Inc stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for EEFT stock reached $3.96 billion, with 41.00 million shares outstanding and 38.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.46K shares, EEFT reached a trading volume of 4411047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EEFT shares is $123.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EEFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Euronet Worldwide Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Euronet Worldwide Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $145, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Neutral rating on EEFT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EEFT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has EEFT stock performed recently?

Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, EEFT shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.08 for Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.28, while it was recorded at 94.71 for the last single week of trading, and 102.25 for the last 200 days.

Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.02% and a Gross Margin at 21.12%. Euronet Worldwide Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.04%.

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Euronet Worldwide Inc. ( EEFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.94%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Euronet Worldwide Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc’s (EEFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.92%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31386.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.15% and a Quick Ratio of 1.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronet Worldwide Inc go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for Euronet Worldwide Inc [EEFT]

There are presently around $102.35%, or 109.63%% of EEFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EEFT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4.6 million shares, which is approximately 10.0505%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$436.17 million in EEFT stocks shares.