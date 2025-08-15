Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL] Revenue clocked in at $14.74 billion, up 3.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [NYSE: EL] price plunged by -6.05 percent to reach at -$5.76.

A sum of 4713716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc shares reached a high of $92.3 and dropped to a low of $88.17 until finishing in the latest session at $89.5.

The one-year EL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.54. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $82.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.04 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.77, while it was recorded at 91.26 for the last single week of trading, and 72.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.07% and a Gross Margin at 73.77%. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.91%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. ( EL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -17.27%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$14048.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.41% and a Quick Ratio of 1.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc go to 4.35%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc [EL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $96.53%, or 96.95%% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21.33 million shares, which is approximately 5.9346%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.58 billion in EL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.03 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6885%.