Electronic Arts, Inc [EA] Revenue clocked in at $7.46 billion, up 22.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Electronic Arts, Inc [NASDAQ: EA] jumped around 0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $179.01 at the close of the session, up 0.34%.

Electronic Arts, Inc stock is now 22.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EA Stock saw the intraday high of $180.9 and lowest of $177.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.84, which means current price is +55.38% above from all time high which was touched on 08/14/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 3750514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $175.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Electronic Arts, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Roth Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts, Inc [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.99. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.43, while it was recorded at 175.81 for the last single week of trading, and 147.84 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts, Inc [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.24% and a Gross Margin at 78.34%. Electronic Arts, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.97%.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Electronic Arts, Inc. ( EA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.46%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Electronic Arts, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc’s (EA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $71724.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.84% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts, Inc go to 13.28%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts, Inc [EA]

There are presently around $102.70%, or 102.92%% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.11 million shares, which is approximately 10.9453%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in EA stocks shares.