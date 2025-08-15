Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] Revenue clocked in at $51.50 million, down -95.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: DFLI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.285 during the day while it closed the day at $0.27.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock has also gained 3.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DFLI stock has declined by -36.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.47% and lost -95.25% year-on date.

The market cap for DFLI stock reached $16.37 million, with 61.72 million shares outstanding and 57.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.53M shares, DFLI reached a trading volume of 28505848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on DFLI stock.

DFLI stock trade performance evaluation

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, DFLI shares gained by 68.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0408, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0512 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2570, while it was recorded at 0.2521 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6916 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.62% and a Gross Margin at 24.28%. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.94%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3420.59%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -86.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$257291.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp go to 34.91%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $7.88%, or 8.30%% of DFLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.74 million shares, which is approximately 0.0121%. KFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.36 million in DFLI stocks shares; and KFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.29 million in DFLI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0057%.