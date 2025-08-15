Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $28

Dolphin Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: DLPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.60%.

Over the last 12 months, DLPN stock rose by 17.76%. The one-year Dolphin Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.8. The average equity rating for DLPN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.07 million, with 11.17 million shares outstanding and 6.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 217.57K shares, DLPN stock reached a trading volume of 9647555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLPN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

DLPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.60. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1473, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1154 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1844, while it was recorded at 1.1630 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1057 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dolphin Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.26% and a Gross Margin at 13.70%. Dolphin Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.08%.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. ( DLPN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -101.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -23.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dolphin Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -49.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dolphin Entertainment Inc’s (DLPN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$53494.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DLPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc [DLPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $3.49%, or 5.11%% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 0.6 million shares, which is approximately 3.2471%. BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 0.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.36 million in DLPN stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $$0.32 million in DLPN stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8533%.