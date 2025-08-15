Deere & Co [DE] is 38.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deere & Co [NYSE: DE] price plunged by -6.76 percent to reach at -$34.7.

A sum of 5100701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Deere & Co shares reached a high of $485.36 and dropped to a low of $470.495 until finishing in the latest session at $478.84.

The one-year DE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.53. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Deere & Co [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $535.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Deere & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Deere & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $510, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DE stock. On November 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DE shares from 448 to 477.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

DE Stock Performance Analysis:

Deere & Co [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.29 for Deere & Co [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 511.33, while it was recorded at 503.12 for the last single week of trading, and 471.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deere & Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Co [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.61% and a Gross Margin at 43.48%. Deere & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.72%.

Deere & Co (DE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Deere & Co. ( DE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Deere & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Deere & Co (DE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Deere & Co’s (DE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Deere & Co. (DE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68733.51 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Co go to -0.20%.

Deere & Co [DE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 83.95% of DE stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21.72 million shares, which is approximately 7.9124% of the company.